YSRCP opposes sale of municipal land

Tirupati: YSRCP on Tuesday strongly opposed the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) proposal for the sale of its prime land located near RTC bus stand in Tirupati.

YSRCP spokesperson Pasupulati Suresh, along with youth leader Vasu Yadav speaking to media persons said that the sale of the prime land worth crores of rupees is one of the agenda in the municipal council schedule on Wednesday.

Alleging that the NDA alliance is trying to handover the land at a cheaper rate to one of its partymen at the cost of the corporation.

The prime land located in a commercially high value area worth about more than Rs 100 crores but the corporation bowing to the pressure from the ruling coalition preparing the ground to sell away the land at a cheaper rate, he said. He urged corporators to oppose the proposed sale of the land and reject it in the meeting on Wednesday

In the interest of the corporation, the corporators cutting across party lines should join together in opposing the land sale, Suresh said declaring that the YSRCP will launch an agitation if the corporation go ahead with sale of land.

He also warned that the party activists will lay a siege of the houses of the corporators who support the sale proposal.

He further said that the coalition government after coming to power in the State failed to provide funds or declare any major development works in Tirupati but trying to sell away its valuable lands which is injustice to the people.