YSRCP performs special pujas across state

Tadepalli : In response to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations regarding the Tirumala laddu prasadam, YSRCP leaders following the instructions of party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy organised special pujas across the state on Saturday. These rituals were intended to ensure that the consequences of Naidu’s claims do not impact the people of the state and are limited to him alone, says a statement from the YSRCP.

In Srikakulam, former minister Dharmana Krishna Das led the prayers at the Narayana Tirumala temple. Similar rituals were performed by Dr Seediri Appalaraju at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Palasa. In Parvathipuram Manyam district, former MLA Alajangi Jogarao and district president Satrucharla Parikshith Raju led prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple. Paderu MLA Matsa Visweswara Raju conducted prayers in Paderu at the Ilavelpu Sri Modakondamma temple.

In Tirupati, former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and MP M Gurumoorthy led the special prayers, calling for protection of the sanctity of the Tirumala Prasadam and condemning the baseless allegations against it.



Former MP Margani Bharat conducted pujas at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Rajamahendravaram, while Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, West Assembly in-charge, led prayers at the One Town Venkateswara temple in Vijayawada. In Anantapur, former MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy also led similar prayers.

Vellampalli Srinivas Rao condemned Chandrababu’s alleged attempts to tarnish the purity of the temple’s offerings and expressed disappointment over the political agenda behind such acts.

Narayanaswami, former Deputy Chief Minister, stated that it is shameful for a Chief Minister to politicise temple rituals and prayed that Lord Venkateswara grants Chandrababu wisdom to stop such actions.

Special pujas were held across several districts, including Nellore, Kurnool, and Guntur, seeking divine protection for the state and countering Naidu’s ‘divisive’ politics.