YSRCP pushing medical students’ future into darkness

Kadiri: TDP MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao from Kandukur constituency criticised the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for questioning the government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy in medical education and added that the YSRCP is jeopardizing the future of medical students by doing so.

Addressing a media conference, he questioned whether the YSRCP was ready to hold an open discussion on the PPP model.

The MLA clarified that the government’s aim will be to ensure that students do not lose an academic year, not to push them into uncertainty.

“The policies introduced by Jagan Mohan Reddy has endangered the careers of thousands of students,” he said, accusing the YSRCP party of misleading people with false news.

Kandukuri praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for taking a student-centric approach, ensuring stability and opportunities for medical students.

He recalled how the late NT Rama Rao had once abolished engineering fees, benefiting countless students and enabling many Indians to secure top positions in American companies. Highlighting YSRCP’s failures, he alleged that under Jagan’s rule, people suffered due to poor roads, drinking water issues, and administrative collapse.

He further accused Jagan and his wife Bharathi of profiting from liquor sales despite promising prohibition.

He concluded that Naidu’s leadership once again stands as a pillar of hope for students and the people of Andhra Pradesh.