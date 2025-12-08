Anekal police face severe backlash for filing FIR against sexual assault victim

Bengaluru: TheAnekal police’sshocking action of filing an FIR against the sexual assault survivor instead of pursuing charges against the accused has sparked widespread outrage. Local residents and activists have alleged that Inspector Tippeswamy was involved in manipulating the investigation, with accusations that he may have been complicit with the accused for monetary gain.

The victim, who had gone to a scanning center for an abdominal issue, accused radiologist Jayakumar of sexually assaulting her during the examination. There is also a video evidence reportedly showing the assault. Despite this, the police initially failed to arrest the accused and released him. Public protests and pressure from the Karave group forced the police to take action and arrest Jayakumar.

However, in a bizarre turn of events, Jayakumar’s wife filed a complaint 20 days after the incident,accusing the survivor of attempting a honey trap and extortion. Despite there being no solid evidence to back this claim, the police have registered a case against the survivor.

Local residentsand activists have accused the police of being complicit with the accused and intentionally tarnishing the victim’s credibility. “There is clear video evidence of the assault. How can the police register an FIR against the victim?” a local activist questioned. The victim, devastated by the turn of events, has pleaded for justice. “I came seeking help, and now I am being victimised,” she said, urging the authorities to look into the case again.

The public has demanded the transfer of the investigation to senior officers, calling for the removal of Inspector Tippeswamy. They also demanded the cancellation of the FIR against the victim and an impartial investigation into the police’s role in this disturbing case.

This incident has sparked an outcry, with many calling foraccountability from the police and for the authorities to ensure that justice is served, not only to the victim but also to the public’s faith in the law enforcement system.