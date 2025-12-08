KSRTC wins Armed Forces Flag Day award for 11th year in row

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has once again been honoured with the Armed Forces Flag Day Award for 2025, marking its 11th consecutive recognition for contributing the highest amount to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund among state government institutions. The award was presented during a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara conferred the award on KSRTC Director (Personnel & Vigilance) Dr. Nandinidevi K. Also present at the event were KV Sharat Chandra, Principal Secretary of the Home Department, and Flight Lieutenant MS Lolaksha (Retd.), Director (Administration), Department of Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation.

KSRTC’s consistent contribution, exceeding the prescribed target every year, has earned it this prestigious recognition yet again, reflecting the corporation’s continued commitment to supporting the welfare of armed forces personnel.