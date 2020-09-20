YSRCP Responsible for death of SI Durga Rao: Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP sand and liquor mafia responsible for the harassment, victimisation and eventual death of SI late Allu Durga Rao, in a statement on Sunday.

Lokesh said that the State Government's negligence and corruption were giving a hard time for honest officers like Durga Rao. A TDP delegation led by former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and TDP Spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi called on the family members of late SI Allu Durga Rao belonging to West Godavari district. They expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members and assured all support from their party.

Lokesh telephoned the family members of the SI and promised to provide educational facilities to the daughters of late Durga Rao. He said that Durga Rao's honesty and integrity became curses for himself in his police career. For rendering honest services for over 18 years, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government harassed him with repeated memos. The ill fated SI fell victim to the manipulations of the sand and liquor mafia.



Lokesh explained that, Durga Rao was hailing from Tuni in East Godavari district and worked in West Godavari. The YSRCP leaders victimized and targeted him just for not supporting their illegal mafia activities, he criticised. They made sure that the higher officials give continuous memos eventually leading to his transfers, ill health, COVID19 infection and death. Meanwhile, Lokesh objected to the YSRCP Government trying to forcibly fix current meters on the agricultural pumpsets in the State.