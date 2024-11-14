Live
- Aspirants continue stir in Prayagraj against UPPSC’s staggered exam plan
- AI-Powered Legal Research to Enhance Compliance
- Rohit, Virat have left Indian cricket in safe hands: Kaif reacts after strong show from youngsters
- Derogatory remarks case: Madras HC denies anticipatory bail to actor Kasthuri
- Arvind Kejriwal Visits Tirumala Offers Prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy
- BJP, JD-S trying to bring down Cong govt; we will not let it happen: K’taka Home Minister
- How to Get the iPhone 15 at Rs 27,960 Off - Step-by-Step Guide to Availing the Discount
- India’s IT-flexi staffing industry to see steady 7 pc annual growth till FY26
- Shiv Sena slams MVA for 'defaming' central agencies over Uddhav Thackeray's luggage check
- Anthony Gordon rejects ditching England call for Nations League matches
Just In
YSRCP sarpanch attempts to rape minor girl
An incident where Kadadoddi village sarpanch attempted to rape a minor girl, which took place on October 30, came to light late on Wednesday.
Kosigi (Kurnool district) : An incident where Kadadoddi village sarpanch attempted to rape a minor girl, which took place on October 30, came to light late on Wednesday.
According to information, the victim’s parents migrated to another place to eke out livelihood, leaving their 13-year-old daughter with her grand-father in the village of Kosigi mandal and Mantralayam constituency. The girl is studying eighth class at ZP High School.
On October 30 night when the girl and her grandfather were sleeping in their house, village sarpanch Hussain, who belongs to YSRCP, along with his friends V Vinod and M Suri, went to the victim’s house and tried to rape her.
The grandfather woke up after hearing the girl’s screams and tried to grab the sarpanch. But the trio managed to escape. Following the grandfather’s complaint on the next day, Kosigi police filed a complaint and took up investigation. They are searching for the three accused, who were on the run.