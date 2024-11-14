YSRCP sarpanch attempts to rape minor girl

Kosigi (Kurnool district) : An incident where Kadadoddi village sarpanch attempted to rape a minor girl, which took place on October 30, came to light late on Wednesday.

According to information, the victim’s parents migrated to another place to eke out livelihood, leaving their 13-year-old daughter with her grand-father in the village of Kosigi mandal and Mantralayam constituency. The girl is studying eighth class at ZP High School.

On October 30 night when the girl and her grandfather were sleeping in their house, village sarpanch Hussain, who belongs to YSRCP, along with his friends V Vinod and M Suri, went to the victim’s house and tried to rape her.

The grandfather woke up after hearing the girl’s screams and tried to grab the sarpanch. But the trio managed to escape. Following the grandfather’s complaint on the next day, Kosigi police filed a complaint and took up investigation. They are searching for the three accused, who were on the run.