Live
- IPL 2025: De Kock made Archer look like he was bowling quite slow, says Moeen Ali
- 'BJP suppressing free speech,' says Pramod Tiwari on LoP Gandhi's treatment in Parliament
- K'taka: Justice Nagamohan Das panel submits report on internal reservation for SCs in govt jobs
- Indian IT services to log 6-8 pc growth once again in fiscal 2026: Crisil
- How Policy Reforms and Infrastructure Investments Are Powering Viksit Bharat and Transforming the Indian Logistics Industry
- YSRCP Secures YSR District ZP Chairman Post
- Tiger cub disappears in MP's Panna Reserve, authority says 'natural'
- Stalin Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's Remarks On Language And Delimitation
- Indian IT services to log 6-8 pc growth once again in fiscal 2026: Crisil
- Firing erupts again between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kathua
YSRCP Secures YSR District ZP Chairman Post
Highlights
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has successfully secured the position of YSR District Zilla Parishad (ZP) Chairman with the...
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has successfully secured the position of YSR District Zilla Parishad (ZP) Chairman with the unanimous election of Ramagovinda Reddy. The election officer confirmed the unanimous decision following the receipt of a single nomination. Immediately after the announcement, Ramagovinda Reddy was sworn in as ZP Chairman.
In related news, the party has nominated Muthyala Ramagovindu Reddy, a ZPTC member from Brahmangarimatham Mandal, as their candidate for the YSRCP Chairman position. Ramagovindu Reddy has previously served two terms representing B.Matham as ZPTC. The decision was made during a special meeting chaired by party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy with district leaders.
Next Story