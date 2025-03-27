YSRCP Secures YSR District ZP Chairman Post

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has successfully secured the position of YSR District Zilla Parishad (ZP) Chairman with the unanimous election of Ramagovinda Reddy. The election officer confirmed the unanimous decision following the receipt of a single nomination. Immediately after the announcement, Ramagovinda Reddy was sworn in as ZP Chairman.

In related news, the party has nominated Muthyala Ramagovindu Reddy, a ZPTC member from Brahmangarimatham Mandal, as their candidate for the YSRCP Chairman position. Ramagovindu Reddy has previously served two terms representing B.Matham as ZPTC. The decision was made during a special meeting chaired by party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy with district leaders.