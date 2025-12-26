YSRCP seeks timely payment of tribal allowances for PHC docs

Vijayawada: Chairman of the YSRCP NTR district doctors wing Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav has submitted a representation seeking timely payment of tribal allowances to doctors serving in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) located in notified tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

The memorandum, submitted to S Jhansi, commissioner of tribal welfare department, cited the provisions of GO Ms No 411 of the health, medical and family welfare dDepartment , and the revised rates notified under GO Ms No 296 (dated November 18, 2022). As per the revised orders, eligible male doctors are entitled to a tribal allowance of Rs 3,500 per month, while female doctors are entitled to Rs 4,000 per month.

Radhakrishna stated that despite clear government orders, doctors working in remote agency and tribal PHCs continue to face delays and gaps in the disbursal of tribal allowances. He noted that the issue was repeatedly highlighted during the 2025 protests by PHC doctors, who demanded resolution of long-pending tribal allowances and other service-related benefits.

The representation was personally handed over to the commissioner by Radhakrishna, along with Tanubuddi Sekhar Reddy, chairman of the YSRCP NTR district trade wing. They sought the commissioner’s intervention to ensure regular monitoring and timely payment of tribal allowances to all eligible PHC doctors serving in notified tribal areas of the State.

Radhakrishna said timely payment of the allowance was essential to motivate doctors working in difficult and underserved regions and to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for tribal communities.