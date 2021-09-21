YSRCP slams TDP's false campaign on narcotics

Amaravati: Minister for transport, information and public relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) criticised TDP and its friendly media for trying to defame Andhra Pradesh linking it to Gujarat narcotics case.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the minister said that a person residing in Chennai had used Vijayawada address for his business and was caught transporting drugs from Gujarat to Delhi. Although the incident happened a week ago, TDP leaders with their media channels, like Andhra Taliban were distorting the facts and showcasing Vijayawada as a "hub for narcotics". He said that the Vijayawada police commissioner had already issued clarification and denied the connection with the Gujarat drug case, but a section of media is still falsely carrying out the propaganda to defame the government.

Further, the minister questioned whether it was true or not that the previous government smuggled red sandalwood logs to Japan through Heritage vans. He said that the opposition has been splurging money on social media posts to defame the government but no matter how many posts are made on social media, people are with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has given a landslide victory in the recent ZPTC and MPTC polls.

Meanwhile, addressing a separate press conference, minister for civil supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that YSRCP won the ZPTC and MPTC elections with 95 per cent and 85 per cent of the votes, despite facing the conspiracies by opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and former SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh.

He said that the former SEC had unilaterally postponed the polls just three days before the election date citing Covid-19. Although the new SEC conducted the polls in March this year, the opposition knocked the doors of the High Court and stopped the counting fearing defeat.

Minister Nani came down hard on Chandrababu stating that he does not have the guts to challenge the Chief Minister and further dared him to resign in Kuppam and go for elections. He said that Chandrababu could not see the people blessing Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and thus put on a drama of boycotting the polls.

In the recent elections almost

800 TDP candidates have won and can this be termed as boycotting the elections or did they all defy Chandrababu, he said.

He said that YSRCP had won in Chandrababu Naidu's own village Naravaripalle in Kuppam constituency and added that TDP is not coming to power in near future.