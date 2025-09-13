YSRCP spreading false propaganda: Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash and State Settibalija Corporation Chairman Kudupudi Sattibabu have accused the YSRCP of deliberately spreading false propaganda against the coalition government. They strongly condemned YSRCP’s alleged misinformation campaign regarding urea supply.

Speaking to the media at the Press Club here on Friday, the leaders claimed that despite no actual shortage of urea, YSRCP cadres are creating confusion with their false claims. Minister Subhash explained that spreading rumours of a shortage encourages people to buy and hoard more, which then leads to an artificial scarcity. He stated that the YSRCP’s false campaign about urea has indeed led to such a situation.

The Minister also criticised YSRCP for allegedly spreading misinformation that the current government is doing injustice to BCs, especially the Settibalijas. He claimed that during the YSRCP regime, a ‘dark GO’ was issued to categorise all toddy-tapping communities, including the Settibalijas, as ‘Gouda’. However, he noted that the current government, in response to a request from Settibalija Corporation Chairman Kudupudi Sattibabu, has shelved that GO. He announced that a new GO (MS No 6, dated 11.9.2025) has been issued, allowing toddy-tapping communities to be referred to by their local names on their certificates. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Lokesh for this decision. Subhash further alleged that the YSRCP had suppressed BCs politically, economically, and socially. He questioned what the YSRCP did when the BC reservation in local bodies dropped from 34% to 24% during their tenure. He also lamented that the Adarana scheme was stopped. He affirmed that the TDP-led coalition government is committed to the welfare of BCs and is implementing all schemes for their development, including plans to introduce a BC Protection Act. He also highlighted that a 10% reservation has been implemented for toddy-tapping communities in liquor shops and bars.

Kudupudi Sattibabu reiterated that the TDP is the only party that can ensure justice for BCs.

He stated that the government has decided to revive the Adarana scheme and has allocated Rs 1,500 crore for it. Sattibabu also mentioned that a statue of Dommeti Venkatareddy, who brought recognition to the Settibalija community, has already been erected in Rajahmundry. He added that preparations are underway to install a 15-foot statue in Bodasakurru and another in Vemagiri Centre. Kadali Ramakrishna, Chintapalli Nani, Koppishetti Chinna, and others were also present at the press conference.