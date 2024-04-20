YSRCP state secretary Afzal Khan joins in Congress, creates stir in Kadapa

Live
Just In
In a surprising turn of events, YSRCP faced a major setback in the city as State Secretary and Minority Leader Afzal Khan made the decision to leave the party and join the Congress party. This significant move took place in the presence of Sharmila, who is a prominent leader in the Congress party.
However, tensions arose during Sharmila's rally as police took a particularly strict approach. They began stopping leaders who were attempting to join the Congress party after leaving YCP, despite the leaders claiming to have full permissions for the rally. The police seemed unmoved by their explanations and even prevented some leaders from participating in the event.
YSRCP MLA candidate Amzath Basha appeared to be taken aback by Afzal Khan's decision to join the Congress party. Meanwhile, Congress party leaders have accused the police of being influenced to restrict their party members from joining the rally. This development has added a new layer of complexity to the political dynamics in the city.