Nani Presents ‘COURT – State vs A Nobody’ Trailer Out March 7

‘COURT – State vs A Nobody,’ presented by Natural Star Nani's Wall Poster Cinema, is making waves with its impressive promotional material. Directed by debutante Ram Jagadeesh and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, with Deepthi Ganta as co-producer, the film is gearing up for its theatrical release on March 14. After the title announcement glimpse and first single received overwhelming responses, the makers have now provided an update on the film’s trailer through an intriguing announcement video.

The brief video presents a phone conversation between Harsh Roshan and Sridevi, where Harsh’s character eagerly expresses his desire to meet his girlfriend in person, despite only communicating over the phone so far. Meanwhile, another sequence showcases a client attempting to arrange a meeting with a lawyer. His assistant, Priyadarshi, advises him to come on Friday, a subtle yet intriguing clue for the audience. The video ends with a key reveal: the trailer will drop on March 7 (Friday), a week before the film’s theatrical release.

As previously revealed, the movie’s central theme revolves around the POCSO Act, addressing critical and socially relevant issues.

Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Rohini, Harshavardhan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajasekhar Aningi, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Vishika, and Vadlamani Srinivas are among the prominent cast.

The film is backed by a skilled and dynamic team of technicians. Dinesh Purushothaman captures the essence of the story through his stunning cinematography, while Vithal Kosanam is the art director, and Karthika Srinivas R handles the editing. The screenplay was written by Karthikeya Sreenivass and Vamsidhar Sirigiri.