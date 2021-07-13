YSRCP submits 290-page document to Lok Sabha speaker against Raghurama Krishnam Raju

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat made sensational comments on YSRCP rebel MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju. The MP and party whip in the Lok Sabha said notices would come to the MP within a week. He said the party was frustrated with the way he was behaving and complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted the 290-page document on MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju.



Margani Bharat said he expected notices would come to MP Raghurama within a week and opined that Raghurama Krishnam Raju would be disqualified with the discretionary powers of the Speaker. Speaking on the occasion, MP Bharat criticised the former for going against the YSRCP chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ideologies.



Margani Bharat said he had complained to the Speaker about the anti-party activities being perpetrated by Raghurama. Bharat further said that Raju would lose his membership volunteer due to his actions.



Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Monday said that the House would follow all the processes in dealing with the disqualification process of a member but will not rush ahead unduly. In his interaction with the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Speaker said he would listen to the arguments of both the parties before arriving at a decision regarding the demand of the YSRCP.