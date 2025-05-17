YSRCP supports family of martyr Murali Naik with Rs 25 lakh

Penukonda: The YSR Congress Party has given a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Indian Army jawan Murali Naik, who was martyred while serving the nation.

The assistance was provided on the instructions of party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a mark of respect for the soldier’s sacrifice.

Murali Naik, a native of Kallithanda village in Gorantla Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, lost his life in the line of duty.

To support his bereaved family, YSRCP leaders visited their residence on Friday and handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to his parents, Jyothibai and Sriram Naik.

The cheque was presented by former minister and YSRCP Sri Sathya Sai district president Usha Sricharan, in the presence of public representatives and local party leaders from the Penukonda constituency.