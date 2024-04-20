YSRCP, TDP candidates file nominations

Guntur : YSRCP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Noori Fathima filed her nomination to the GMC commissioner and returning officer Kirthi Chekuri at the GMC office here on Friday. She was accompanied by MLA and her father SK Mustafa.





YSRCP candidate for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Murugudu Lavanya filed her nomination papers at MTMC office in Mangalagiri to the returning officer G Raja Kumari. She was accompanied by MLC and father-in-law Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy.





YSRCP candidate for Bapatla Assembly constituency Kona Raghupati filed his nomination in Bapatla. He is contesting for the third time from this constituency.



Similarly, YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Assembly constituency Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy filed his nomination papers in Narasaraopet town. He is contesting for the third time from this constituency.





YSRCP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy filed his nomination in Macherla. He handed over his nomination papers to the Palnadu district joint collector and returning officer A Syam Prasad.





TDP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy filed his nomination papers to returning officer Syam Prasad. TDP candidate for Vinukonda Assembly constituency GV Anjaneyulu filed his nomination in Vinukonda town.





Similarly, TDP candidate for Tadikonda Assembly constituency Tenali Sravan Kumar filed his nomination papers in Tadikonda. He was accompanied by the TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

