Guntur: Kilari, Nandigam, Tenneti file nominations
Govt releases Rs 50 cr for clearing weavers' dues
Vijayawada: Two-day international meet held on New Media
BRS MLA Prakash Goud jumps ship to Cong, more to follow?
Upbeat TDP cadres focus on one lakh majority for Naidu in Kuppam
Bhatti knocks on doors of CPM for support in LS polls
Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari takes part in huge rally, files nomination
Inter results likely to be released on Apr 22
Ongole: Police crack theft of ₹66 lakh from ATM cash deposit vehicle
TS received only Rs 3.7 lakh cr, not Rs 10 lakh cr: Deputy CM
YSRCP, TDP candidates file nominations
Guntur : YSRCP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Noori Fathima filed her nomination to the GMC commissioner and returning officer Kirthi Chekuri at the GMC office here on Friday. She was accompanied by MLA and her father SK Mustafa.
YSRCP candidate for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Murugudu Lavanya filed her nomination papers at MTMC office in Mangalagiri to the returning officer G Raja Kumari. She was accompanied by MLC and father-in-law Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy.
YSRCP candidate for Bapatla Assembly constituency Kona Raghupati filed his nomination in Bapatla. He is contesting for the third time from this constituency.
Similarly, YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Assembly constituency Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy filed his nomination papers in Narasaraopet town. He is contesting for the third time from this constituency.
YSRCP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy filed his nomination in Macherla. He handed over his nomination papers to the Palnadu district joint collector and returning officer A Syam Prasad.
TDP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy filed his nomination papers to returning officer Syam Prasad. TDP candidate for Vinukonda Assembly constituency GV Anjaneyulu filed his nomination in Vinukonda town.
Similarly, TDP candidate for Tadikonda Assembly constituency Tenali Sravan Kumar filed his nomination papers in Tadikonda. He was accompanied by the TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.