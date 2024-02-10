YSRCP, TDP yet to finalise candidates for Nandyal LS seat

Kurnool: The fast changing political equations and talks of alliances have pushed all political parties into confusion.

Neither the YSRCP nor TDP have finalised the candidates for Nandyal Lok Sabha seat.

However, according to sources, both the parties have almost finalised the candidates for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat. Kurnool Mayor and district YSRCP president B Y Ramaiah is likely to be the party candidate for Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier, YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed the name of Gummanur Jayaram but he expressed his disinterest to contest for Lok Sabha and said would contest only for Assembly seat rather than Lok Sabha.

But in due course of time the opportunity also seems to have rolled out of his hand as he is facing lots of controversies. A few days ago, his younger brother Gummanur Narayana Swamy reportedly threatened to eliminate Aspari YSRCP ZPTC Dora Babu for acting against the interests of Jayaram.

Before the people could forget the warning issued Narayana Swamy to a party leader, another audio clip went viral recently where Minister Jayaram himself was threatening another YSRCP activist Arikera Veeresh. These two incidents have ruptured the reputation of the ruling party. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is learnt to have taken the incidents very seriously. Hence the YSRCP leadership is actively considering the name of B Y Ramaiah for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat. Ramaiah is a soft natured and controversy free person.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ramaiah said he is a disciplined soldier of the party and would follow whatever instructions he receives from the high command. But as of now he is of the view that Gummanur Jayaram is still in the party and he would be announced as the Lok Sabha candidate.

Similarly, the TDP is also learnt to have chosen one Kuruva Nagaraj of Panchalingala village for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat.

In fact, several TDP candidates BT Naidu, Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, Lakshmi Prasad and Kuruva Nagaraj are in the race for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat. It is learnt that BJP leader T G Venkatesh is also planning to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu after taking the caste equations into consideration is said to have decided to allot ticket for Anantapur Lok Sabha seat to Kuruva community. The party is also considering to give ticket to a representative of the same community in Kurnool.

But some uncertainty is still prevailing to finalise candidates for Nandyal Lok Sabha seat. Pocha Brahmananda Reddy of YSRCP party is the present sitting MP. Still speculations are rife that actor-turned-politician Ali would be the MP candidate from the ruling YSRCP.

Pocha Brahmananda Reddy is a tough candidate and is having good name in the constituency. He is expecting the ticket for the second time. But party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be inclined to give ticket to a Muslim.

From TDP, several people are in race. The last time contestant Mandra Sivananda Reddy is expecting the ticket again. Former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s name is also making rounds. Her candidature would be considered if the Allagadda seat is given to someone from JSP.

When The Hans India spoke to Akhila Priya, she said she is interested in contesting from the Assembly constituency and felt that the party would not allot her ticket for the Lok Sabha constituency.