YSRCP to boycott elections to WUAs

Tadepalli: The YSRCP has announced its decision to boycott the elec-tions to Water Users Associations (WUAs), accusing the ruling coalition government of undemocratic practices and blatant misuse of power.

Taking part in a teleconference held by YSRCP State coor-dinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the YSRCP leaders al-leged that the government authorities, including revenue and police officials, are intimidating YSRCP supporters, denying NOCs, and filing false cases to suppress opposi-tion.

They also condemned the State government’s coercive tactics, including house arrests and attacks on media ex-posing these acts.

Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to abstain from the elections after reviewing the widespread misuse of power and violation of democratic norms.