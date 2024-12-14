Live
YSRCP to boycott elections to WUAs
The YSRCP has announced its decision to boycott the elec-tions to Water Users Associations (WUAs), accusing the ruling coalition government of undemocratic practices and blatant misuse of power.
Taking part in a teleconference held by YSRCP State coor-dinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the YSRCP leaders al-leged that the government authorities, including revenue and police officials, are intimidating YSRCP supporters, denying NOCs, and filing false cases to suppress opposi-tion.
They also condemned the State government’s coercive tactics, including house arrests and attacks on media ex-posing these acts.
Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to abstain from the elections after reviewing the widespread misuse of power and violation of democratic norms.