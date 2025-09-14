YSRCP to launch state-wide agitation

Guntur: YSR Congress Party state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held a Zoom meeting on Saturday with district party presidents, assembly coordinators, and senior leaders to discuss the coalition government’s move to privatize 10 government medical colleges built under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership.

The colleges identified for privatisation are in Parvathipuram, Narsipatnam, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalle, Penukonda, Adoni, and Pulivendula.

He condemned Chandrababu Naidu’s attempt to hand over these institutions through PPP agreements, stating that while Naidu publicly claims “no loss,” he cannot answer Jagan’s direct questions. He directed leaders to take the issue widely into public debate involving retired employees, teachers, intellectuals, students, parents, and social organisations and conduct campaigns.