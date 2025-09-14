Live
- North Korean leader's sister blasts planned South Korea-US military exercise
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 14 September, 2025
- Rifle shooting, swimming competitions held
- Jagga Reddy clears Rs 7.5L debt of young blind singer’s parents
- Boxing hall to come up at Srinivasa Sports Complex
- Western Ghats: Repository of sacred Ecology and indigenous wisdom
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today, check the rates on 14 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today, check the rates on 14 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 14 September, 2025
- GST reforms for MSMEs to fuel growth and employment across India
YSRCP to launch state-wide agitation
Guntur: YSR Congress Party state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held a Zoom meeting on Saturday with district party presidents, assembly...
Guntur: YSR Congress Party state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held a Zoom meeting on Saturday with district party presidents, assembly coordinators, and senior leaders to discuss the coalition government’s move to privatize 10 government medical colleges built under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership.
The colleges identified for privatisation are in Parvathipuram, Narsipatnam, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalle, Penukonda, Adoni, and Pulivendula.
He condemned Chandrababu Naidu’s attempt to hand over these institutions through PPP agreements, stating that while Naidu publicly claims “no loss,” he cannot answer Jagan’s direct questions. He directed leaders to take the issue widely into public debate involving retired employees, teachers, intellectuals, students, parents, and social organisations and conduct campaigns.