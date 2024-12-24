YSRCP to protest against hike in electricity charges from December 27

In response to the recent hike in electricity charges in the state, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) launched a campaign on Tuesday, releasing a poster highlighting the issue. The event was led by Uttarandhra Regional Coordinator Vijayasai Reddy, along with prominent party leaders including Gudivada Amarnath, Budi Mutyala Naidu, various MLAs, MLCs, and other key figures.

During the poster release, Vijayasai Reddy expressed strong sentiments regarding the increase in charges, accusing the government of using their extensive political experience to deceive the public.

Reddy announced a protest program scheduled for the 27th to voice opposition to the hike in electricity tariffs. He emphasized that the YSRCP is neither aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), maintaining a neutral stance focused solely on the interests of the state.

Additionally, Reddy mentioned the impending elections and the party's participation in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) discussions, indicating that YS Jagan would clarify the party’s position to the committee during its visits to various states.