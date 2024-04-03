YSRCP using volunteers to manipulate pension beneficiaries, alleges Oppn

Ongole: TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP leaders from the Prakasam district met district collector A S Dinesh Kumar in the collectorate here on Tuesday and submitted a representation demanding the government to immediately start the disbursal of the old age, widow and disabled pensions through the ward and village secretariat staff or through the system that existed earlier. Speaking after the submission of the representation to the collector, TDP AP vice-president and common candidate from the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Damacharla Janardhana Rao, TDP Ongole parliamentary constituency president Dr Nukasani Balaji, JSP district president Shaik Reyaz, BJP Ongole Assembly convener Yanam Chinna Yogaiah Yadav said that they explained to the collector that the YRSCP leaders are using the volunteers to manipulate the beneficiaries of the pensions.

They said that the volunteers are visiting the beneficiaries and telling them that the TDP stopped the pensions, prodding them to abuse the party and recording their responses to influence others. They said that when the EC ordered removal of volunteers from the process of distribution of cash, it didn’t mean the government to stop disbursing pensions to the poor. They said that the EC directed the government to distribute pensions as usual. They alleged that the SERP CEO is acting like a leader of the YSRCP, and wanted to delay the pension distribution for the last two days to give a chance to pensioners to misunderstand the situation.

The TDP, BJP and JSP leaders demanded the government to immediately start the distribution of pensions using the existing mechanism and advised it to disburse the pension to the disabled, ill, and bedridden beneficiaries at their doorstep.