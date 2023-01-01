YSRCP vandalised state in 2022, alleges TDP chief

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said 2022 is the year of vandalism perpetrated by the ruling YSRCP in the state. Addressing the media at Rajupalem in Kovur constituency on Saturday, he said people have lost their freedom and were experiencing severe physical, financial and psychological problems due to the anarchic governance.

He lamented that the state was in third place in suicides of the farmers in the country with 1,673 official suicides after YSR Congress came to power and one has to regret for the situation. Every farmer has a per capita loan burden of Rs 2,45,554 due to irresponsible actions of the government. They have already been facing problems with the increased cultivation cost and lack of minimum support price, he said.

"Now tenant farmers are facing severe pressure due to lack of support from the government. 5.65 lakh metric tonne rice worth Rs 2,700 crore supplied by the Centre hasn't been distributed to the people during Covid," he alleged.

The TDP chief said there is no safety for women in the state where availability of ganja and drugs is rampant and the state government is keeping mum on such a pathetic situation. Many people are addicted to ganja and drugs due to non-availability of quality liquor.

He said police have failed to control illegal trade of ganja and drugs. Consequently, he said, 52,587 women faced harassment during the last 3.5 years of YSRCP rule. Atrocities on women are on the rise and in a district like Nellore alone, 11 such incidents have been reported, he stated.

Chandrababu Naidu said there is no productive activity to enhance the purchasing power of the people and the youngsters are becoming idle without employment and encouragement from the government.

The state population is shouldering the burden of 48 kinds of taxes, he said and asked how they can survive in such a society. Charges of power, RTC, and many others are now burdening the people, he added. He said funds from various wings were diverted to other purposes.

He said the state government is not focusing on the irrigation sector and spending nothing on any project.

Seventy per cent of Polavaram works were completed and the rest were neglected by the current government, he added. Many water projects are getting damaged during floods because of the poor maintenance, he said and asked what the government is doing.

Naidu said there is no development in Kurnool where judicial capital was proposed. He said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurated the Judicial Academy at Mangalagiri on Friday though it was promised to be set up at Kurnool. He said people can understand how this government was deceiving the common people. There is no progress in shifting of the High Court to Kurnool, he pointed out.

Further, the former chief minister predicted revolutionary changes in Andhra Pradesh as people in the state have already started revolting against the ruling party.