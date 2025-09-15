YSRCP vows to resist privatisation of govt medical colleges

Penukonda: The YSRCP declared that it will strongly oppose privatisation of government medical colleges in the State, with protests, dharnas, and hunger strikes if necessary.

Former Minister, Sri Sathya Sai district YSRCP president and Penukonda Assembly candidate Usha Sri Charan inspected the under-construction government medical college in Penukonda on Sunday, following the direction of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She stated that three floors of the college were completed during Jagan’s tenure, but the remaining construction was stalled and efforts are now being made to hand over the project to private parties.

She accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for covering up administrative failures through Public-Private Partnership (PPP). She questioned Naidu is it correct to hand them over to private individuals?

She also criticised Minister Savitha for mocking the project during her recent visit. She alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan were deceiving the people for political gain.

“Chandrababu, despite calling himself a visionary, never built even one medical college. It was Jagan, who initiated 17 medical colleges for the welfare of the people. The current government is now conspiring to hand them over to their own cronies,” she added.