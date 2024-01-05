YSRCP will face wrath of people, says Eluru Jana Sena in-charge Appalanaidu

Eluru constituency Jana Sena in-charge Reddy Appalanaidu expressed his dissatisfaction with the YCP government, stating that it will face the wrath of the poor. He visited the TIDCO house complex on Eluru Ponangi Road along with Jana Sainiks. Appalanaidu mentioned that the previous Telugu Desam government had initiated the construction of advanced houses for the poor.





However, Jagan Reddy, who promised to provide houses through TIDCO for just one rupee if he came to power, failed to deliver on his promise. Many people paid high interest rates or made payments through demand drafts in the hopes of obtaining a house. Jagan Reddy not only halted construction but also took loans from banks in the name of each beneficiary, causing distress to the poor.





Appalanaidu stated that TIDCO collected money from 6480 people but only provided houses to 4272 individuals and constructed houses for 2008 people. He criticized the current state of the housing complexes and questioned the lack of action from the CM, MLA, and Mayor. Appalanaidu concluded that the days of the Jagan Reddy government, which has deceived the people, are numbered, and the YCP will face defeat in the next election. He also accused YCP representatives of deceiving the poor and weaker sections of society.