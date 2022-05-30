YSRCP will get huge majority in 2024 elections: Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy

Kadapa (YSR district): Rayachoti MLA and Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy said that YSRCP will win with huge majority in all constituencies in the state in the 2024 elections. Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that people of the state had full confidence on YSRCP as it has fulfilled 90 per cent of promises made during 2019 electioneering.

He said the government had implemented all welfare schemes despite serious financial crisis even during Covid period. He said that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu had no moral right to criticise

YSRCP government as he had done nothing but destroying the state during his 15 years rule. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for performing real estate business in the name of 'People's capital' in Amaravati.