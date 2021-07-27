YSRCP wins Greater Visakhapatnam Standing Committee elections, bags ten seats

The YSR Congress Party has won in the Greater Visakhapatnam Standing Committee elections held on Tuesday morning and ended in the afternoon followed by counting. YSRCP corporators won 10 seats in this election. 67 corporators exercised their right to vote in the Standing Committee election. Of them, 57 are YSR Congress party corporators, while four are independents, three are TDP, BJP 1, Jana Sena 1, and CPI 1.



Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao and YSR Congress senior leaders Ummareddy Venkateshwar were elated over the victory in this election. YSRCP criticized TDP for competing despite having no absolute majority. "These results proved that people trust the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," he said. Avanti Srinivas said Greater Visakhapatnam would play a key role in the administrative capital.



He said that no matter how many conspiracies the TDP has made, it cannot stop the development of Visakhapatnam and criticised Chandrababu for blocking the house site pattas to poor in Visakhapatnam. They expressed confidence that they would clinch a massive victory in the ZPTC and MPTC elections as well.

