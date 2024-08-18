YSRCP women leaders join BJP

Visakhapatnam : YSRCP women leaders emphasised that they preferred joining the BJP because they were attracted to the party’s ideals and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance.

In the presence of BJP senior leader GVL Narasimha Rao, YSR Egalapati Yuvasri joined the BJP on Saturday. She served as the state general secretary of the YSRCP women’s wing and director of the state BC Rajaka Corporation. She visited across the state to strengthen the YSRCP for the past 10 years.

Yuvasri along with her followers joined the party with the encouragement of Gajuwaka constituency convener Karanamreddi Narasinga Rao.



Speaking on the occasion, Yuvasri stated that she would strive hard to strengthen the BJP in Visakhapatnam.



GVL said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Centre and state governments would develop the country in all fields. He said that efforts should be made to strengthen the party by promoting the Central government’s welfare schemes. The former MP opined that there would be proper recognition for women in the BJP. He reminded that 33 percent reservation has been made for women in the legislatures.



Visakhapatnam district parliament president Raveendra Medapati, general secretary Damodhar, OBC Morcha district president V Srinivasa Rao and Mahila Morcha district president U Sujatha were present.

