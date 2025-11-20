YSRCP’s ‘Rachabanda’ reaches 50th ward

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP district president and Visakhapatnam north constituency coordinator KK Raju led ‘Rachabanda’ programme at 50th ward in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Initiated to collect one crore signatures from people, who are against the State government’s alleged proposal to privatise government medical colleges, the programme was held with the support of 50th ward corporator Vavilapalli Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, KK Raju pointed out that the coalition government took a unilateral decision in privatising medical colleges. “The move is highly condemnable, deprives poor of affordable education,” he reiterated.

Stating that the one-crore signature collection was taken up following the directions of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Raju informed that ‘Rachabanda’ is receiving encouraging response.

“Through the collection of one-crore signatures, we want to exert pressure on the government to withdraw its move on privatising government medical colleges,” he added.

Ward presidents and YSRCP supporters took part in the campaign.