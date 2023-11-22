YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra to take place in Vizag, Nandyal and Prakasam today

The Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra organized by the YSRCP will take place in three districts - Visakhapatnam, Nandyal, and Prakasam today to inform the public about the positive initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the welfare of SC, ST, BC, and minority communities.



In Visakhapatnam, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh will lead a bus yatra in the Visakhapatnam South Constituency. A media conference will be held at Fortune Inn Hotel followed by a bike rally from Diamond Park to Town Kota Road. Ministers Venugopalakrishna, Seediri Appalaraju, Budi Mutyala Naidu, Gudivada Amarnath, and others will attend the public meeting at Town New Road.

In Ongole, former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy will lead a bus Yatra. A press conference will be held at Ongole Novasis Hotel followed by a rally from Kurnool Road Bypass to Bapuji Market Complex. Regional Incharge Vijayasai Reddy, MP R. Krishnaiah, Ministers Meruga Nagarjuna, Adimulapu Suresh, Vidadala Rajani, and others will attend the public meeting at Bapuji Market Complex.

In Nandyal District, MLA Katasani Ramireddy will lead a Bus Yatra in Banaganapalle. A meeting with Muslim minorities will be held at Dhanalakshmi function hall followed by a rally through the vegetable market to the center of the petrol station. AP Electronic Media Advisor Ali, Ministers Narayana Swamy, Amzath Bhasha, and former Minister Parthasarathy will attend the public meeting.