YSRUHS issues notification for MBBS and BDS admissions
The Dr. YSR Health University in Vijayawada has issued a notification regarding the admissions for MBBS/BDS Convenor Quota Seats for the academic year 2023-24 in government and private medical and dental colleges in the state. The university released a statement, stating that candidates who have qualified NEET (UG)-2023 will need to apply online from Thursday (July 20) at 11 am until July 26 at 6 pm.
All the important dates and guidelines pertaining to the admissions process can be found on the university's website. Out of the 68,578 candidates from the state who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 exam, 42,836 have qualified. The University Registrar, Dr. Radhika Reddy has advised all qualified candidates to apply for admission.
This notification provides an opportunity for qualified candidates to apply for MBBS/BDS courses in government and private medical and dental colleges in the state for the upcoming academic year.