‘Yuva Jagruthi’ held for B Tech second year students

The event was aimed at instilling self-confidence, ethical values and leadership qualities among the students

Rajampet: Annamacharya University, in collaboration with Ramakrishna Math, Kadapa, successfully organised ‘Yuva Jagruthi,’ personality development programme for second year B Tech students here on Tuesday.

The event was aimed to instill self-confidence, ethical values and leadership qualities while promoting positive thinking, time management, and mental stability.

Chief guest Swami Anupamanandaji Maharaj, secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, Kadapa, emphasised on self-discipline, education beyond textbooks, and the importance of service to society.

He inspired students with insights from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, highlighting the role of yoga, meditation and resilience in achieving success.

The programme saw active participation from students through self-analysis activities, group discussions and meditation sessions.

University leaders, including Vice-Chancellor Dr E Saibaba Reddy and Principal Dr S M V Narayana, lauded the initiative. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, recognising its impact on students’ holistic growth and leadership development.

