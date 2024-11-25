Yuva Sangeetha Sammelanam held

Vijayawada: Sri Subrahmanya Mahati Sangeeta Samiti has organised ‘Yuva Sangeetha Sammelanam’ on Saturday evening. On this occasion violin, flute and vocal concerts were arranged for the music lovers.

The concert was commenced by the Tirupati Brothers violin duet. The brothers, Sampat Kumar and Sankeerth Kumar performed ‘Kalyani ata tala varnam,’ ‘Guruleka,’ ‘Akhilandeswari,’ ‘Sri Kanchi nayike,’ ‘O rangasayi’ and ‘Thillana’.

With their excellent command on violin, the brothers acclaimed laurels from the audience. Sridhar supported the violin concert on mridangam.

The second part of the programme, flute duet by Vanamali and Madhava was appreciated by the gathering. They performed the keerthanas like ‘Mahaganapatim,’ ‘Nagumomu,’ ‘Bhavanuta,’ ‘Ranjani maala,’ ‘Thillana.’ Sridhar supported the flute concert aptly on mridangam.

The last programme of the day was the vocal concert by Chivukluala Naga Sai Tishya. She started her concert traditionally with the kriti ‘Gajavadala,’ ‘Anandaamrutakarshini’ and ‘Sri Subrahmanyaya.’ This vocal concert was efficiently supported by Sankeerth Kumar on violin and Sridhar on Mridangam.

CV Rao, secretary of the organisation conducted the programme.