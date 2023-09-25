Yuvagalam Padayatra will resume next week: Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is expected to resume Yuvagalam Padayatra from next week. He said that with his father Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, Padayatra was stopped at Podalada in Konaseema district and he will start it again from there.

Lokesh held a teleconference from Delhi on Sunday morning with the party senior leaders. On behalf of the party, he expressed his gratitude to various groups, who are supporting Naidu. While continuing the legal fight, Lokesh said the youth should spread the word about the government’s irregularities in the field as well. All the leaders have decided to go door to door campaign about the illegal arrest of Naidu.

The leaders, who participated in the conference, said that no matter how many conspiracies the government hatches, they could not put the stain of corruption on Chandrababu.

Lokesh explained to the party leaders the summary of the discussions held with the legal experts in Delhi and the meeting with the leaders of various parties. The party leaders strongly condemned the government’s crackdown on the protesting people and the party leaders with the police and the filing of illegal cases.