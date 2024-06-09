YVU pays tributes to Ramoji Rao

Kadapa : A memorial service was organised at CP Brown Language Research Center under the auspices of Yogi Vemana University (YVU) to honor the illustrious life and contributions of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao.

University Board of Governors member Acharya Mool Mallikarjuna Reddy highlighted Ramoji Rao's significant impact as an editor and publisher of renowned magazines such as Annadata, Chatura, Vipula, Telugu Velugu and Bala Bharatham. He emphasised the importance of Annadata magazine as a vital companion to farmers, providing numerous informative topics in agriculture.

Dr Chintakunta Sivareddy, Assistant Researcher at CP Brown Language Research Center, shared insights into Ramoji Rao's early life, mentioning his birth in a Vaishnava family in Gudivada and his original name, Ramaiah, which he changed to Ramoji rao upon entering primary education.

Ramoji Rao's contributions to the film industry through Ushakiran Movies Company were also celebrated. Films like Premalekha, Mayuri, Maunaporatam, Pratighatana were highlighted as significant works under his production. N Ramesh Rao, Assistant at Brown Library; writer Kothapalle Ramanjaneyulu; Dr SV Subbareddy, Manager of Public Relations at Yogi Vemana University; staff and readers at CP Brown Language Research Center and others participated in the programme.

