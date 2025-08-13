Zero-fare ticket to show actual fare

Rajamahendravaram: The state government’s ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme, which offers free bus travel to women, girls, and transgender individuals, will commence on August 15. The government has issued an official order detailing the bus services where the scheme will be applicable.

The free travel facility will be available on Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, and Express buses. However, the scheme will not be valid for travel on certain services, including Ultra Deluxe, Super Luxury, Star Liner, Saptagiri, and all AC buses. Furthermore, non-stop services, special buses, and interstate routes are also excluded. This means that women, girls, and transgender individuals will not be able to travel for free on non-stop routes such as Rajahmundry-Kakinada, Kakinada-Amalapuram, and Kakinada-Visakhapatnam.

In the current East Godavari district, a total of 205 RTC-owned and 78 hired buses are in operation across four depots: Rajahmundravaram, Kovvur, Nidadavolu, and Gokavaram. Of these, 37 Express, 27 Ultra Pallevelugu, and 167 Pallevelugu buses will be part of the ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme. In Rajamahendravaram, 22 Express, 15 Ultra Pallevelugu, and 64 Pallevelugu buses, in Gokavaram 14 Express, 12 Ultra Pallevelugu, and 30 Pallevelugu buses, in Kovvur 1 Express and 42 Pallevelugu buses, in Nidadavole 31 Pallevelugu buses are coming under this scheme.

To ensure smooth implementation, the RTC has equipped its ticket machines (TIMS) with a new ‘Women Free Ticket’ (WFT) button. Conductors will press this button to issue a zero-fare ticket to eligible passengers. The printed ticket will display the actual fare amount, a corresponding government subsidy, and a final ticket charge of zero. According to RTC officials, this will allow passengers to see the exact benefit they are receiving from the government. All girls, women, and transgender individuals, regardless of age, can avail themselves of the free travel by showing a valid ID card to the bus crew. YSN Murthy, the Public Transport Officer for East Godavari district, stated that RTC staff have already received training and guidance on the new ticketing process and regulations. He added that a meeting of public transport officers from all districts was held in Vijayawada on Monday to finalise the implementation plan. The exact time the scheme will become effective on August 15 is still pending further orders.