ZP CEO suspended for deletion of voters from list

Vijayawada: The State government on Sunday issued orders suspending K Bhaskar Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Anantapur on the charges of irregularities noticed in deletion of voters from the electoral roll.



As per the orders issued by Panchayat Raj and Rura Development department, the ZP CEO engaged himself in activities in connection with the deletion of 1,116 voters during 2020 and 2021 from the electoral roll of 149-Uravakonda Assembly constituency without following the due procedure as prescribed by Election Commission of India.

It may be noted that TDP leader and MLA Payyavula Kesav complained to the CEC on the removal of genuine voters from the list and inclusion of 6,000 bogus voters in Anantapur. The Election Commission of India has directed the AP government to suspend the ZP CEO.