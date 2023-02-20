ZP General Body Meeting: Effective measures sought for combating water woes

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy stated that all effective measures will be taken to resolve the drinking water problem in the district. Speaking at the Zilla Praja Parishad General Body Meeting held at ZP Meeting hall on Sunday, he said adequate funds would be allocated to address the water woes.





Narayana Swamy declared that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given clear cut instructions to all district collectors to attend drinking water requirements of people on priority basis in urban and rural areas.

ZP chairman G Srinivasulu presided over the meeting. Earlier, the members observed a two minutes silence for demise of former Minister G Kuthuhalamma. Participating in the meeting, Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy said that the drinking water problem would crop up in the ensuring summer season and directed the officials to prepare an action to effectively tackle it.





Water should be supplied through tankers at in affected villages. ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy was present. Only a few ZPTC and MPPs of the composite district were present.