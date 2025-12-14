ZP meeting rejects mandal merger, focuses on district issues

Nellore: Zilla Parishad general body meeting, chaired by ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma on Saturday, unanimously adopted a resolution declining the proposal to merge Kaluvai, Sydapuram, and Rapur mandals into Tirupati district.

The resolution emphasised the need for MLAs and Ministers from Nellore district to pressure the government to roll back the decision to bifurcate these mandals from Nellore, citing potential administrative problems. The ZP Chairman confirmed that the resolution would be sent to the government, appealing for a reversal of the proposal.

Addressing concerns about Urea scarcity, District Agriculture Officer P Satyavani assured members that there was sufficient availability at Rythu Seva Kendrams (RSKs).

The meeting also featured comprehensive discussions on various district issues, including agriculture, water supply, social welfare hostels, new R&B roads for Nandavaram, Nandipadu, Marripadu, and Gouravaram villages, and the construction of Primary Health Center buildings. Anam Arunamma instructed concerned officials to ensure timely redressal of these problems.

A significant event was the release of the free study material, 'Vijaya Deepika', for Class 10th examinations. The material will be distributed to 20,500 students across 418 ZP high schools in the district.

Finally, the ZP meeting unanimously accepted the estimated budget of Rs 61,07,26,000 for the 2026-27 financial year.

MLAs Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy (Kavali) and Nelavala Vajrasree (Sullurpet), Joint Collector M Venkateswarlu, ZP CEOS Sridhar Reddy and others were present.