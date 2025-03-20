Live
- Baby Nayana seeks govt support for Bobbili veena artisans
- UN chief saddened by death of staff member in Israeli attacks on Gaza
- US launches new round of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, other provinces
- Assembly gives nod for AP Pvt Universities Bill
- Israeli airstrike kills 16 at Gaza mourning gathering
- Internet shut down at Shambhu, Khanauri Borders after detention of farmer leaders
- Hyderabad police hosts Dawat-e-Iftar
- Speaker invited to TANA conference
- Allocation for education inadequate: TS UTF
- Rs 3 lakh crore budget has only 12 per cent for devpt: Kishan Reddy
ZP teacher Suresh gets Guru Brahma award
Highlights
Uranduru ZP High School teacher K Suresh receiving the award from headmistress Rajakumari on Wednesday in the presence of other teachers
Tirupati: Zilla Parishad High School in Uranduru village in Srikalahasti mandal witnessed a proud moment as social studies teacher Koonati Suresh received yet another honour. The Saint Mother Teresa Social Welfare Organisation, based in Visakhapatnam, selected Suresh for the ‘Guru Brahma State Award 2024’.
As he was unable to attend the award function in Visakhapatnam, it was sent to the school by post and was officially presented to him by Headmistress Rajakumari on Wednesday. Speaking at the occasion, Rajakumari praised Suresh, calling him a ‘blossoming flower in the field of education.’ Suresh has previously been honoured with two national awards for his contributions to education besides a few other awards.
Next Story