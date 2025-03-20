ZP teacher Suresh gets Guru Brahma award

Tirupati: Zilla Parishad High School in Uranduru village in Srikalahasti mandal witnessed a proud moment as social studies teacher Koonati Suresh received yet another honour. The Saint Mother Teresa Social Welfare Organisation, based in Visakhapatnam, selected Suresh for the ‘Guru Brahma State Award 2024’.

As he was unable to attend the award function in Visakhapatnam, it was sent to the school by post and was officially presented to him by Headmistress Rajakumari on Wednesday. Speaking at the occasion, Rajakumari praised Suresh, calling him a ‘blossoming flower in the field of education.’ Suresh has previously been honoured with two national awards for his contributions to education besides a few other awards.