NIU RQi-GT Electric Motorcycle: A Game Changer?

Chinese electric two-wheeler manufacturer NIU unveiled its latest entrant at CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week. The 'RQi-GT' has been designed and developed to target the affordable electric motorcycle segment in the US market. It's not only fast but also packs a tonne of features that make it a unique proposition.

For starters, the bike offers an impressive claimed top speed of 100mph (161kmph) and a range of up to 80 miles (129km) on a single change. However, this range is most likely achievable only when ridden at city speeds. The bike draws power from a mid-mounted 30kW (40PS) electric motor and two removable batteries from Panasonic with a combined capacity of 7kWh.

NIU says the RQi-GT will come with a number of nifty features including a cornering headlight (illuminates through turns), ABS, traction control, anti-theft and vehicle tracking functionality.









Turns out, you can even monitor the bike's tyre pressure via the app, which constantly updates the bike's diagnostics. The TFT colour display as well as the dedicated app reads out a host of useful information. In terms of underpinnings, the bike uses a USD front fork and a rear monoshock to handle suspension duties while its braking setup comprises of disc at both ends. Dual channel ABS may be offered as standard.



From a design standpoint, the RQi-GT gets its own unique styling with angular body panels and carbon fibre finishes. The battery pack sits smack in between to lower the centre of gravity.

NIU RQi-GT electric motorcycle will only be available in the American market as of now and is expected to be priced priced under $8,000 (approx. Rs 5.74 lakh).

Source:Zigwheels.com