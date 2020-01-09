New Skoda Vision IN Sketches Tease Exterior Of Kia Seltos Rival

• The new VISION IN Concept will preview Skoda's 2021 compact SUV based on the MQB A0 IN platform.

• The concept will make its public debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February 2020.

• New exterior sketches of the VISION IN showcase a distinct, muscular and rugged design as compared to the European-spec Kamiq.

• The production model of the VISION IN will likely be powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

• The production-spec Skoda compact SUV is due to arrive in India in Q2 2021.

Skoda has just dropped the first exterior teaser of its future small SUV offering in India. The Vision IN concept is slated to make its public debut at the Auto Expo in February.

The sketches reveal that the VISION IN concept looks muscular with rugged styling cues on the front and rear bumpers. It also seems to have a tall stance to offer a high-seating position, which is a favourable trait for the Indian SUV market.





It will be based on the VW Group's MQB A0 IN platform, which is the localised version of the MQB A0 platform that underpins the global-spec Skoda Kamiq. The VISION IN is said to measure around 4.26 metres in length, similar to the Kamiq, which places it in the compact SUV segment. It features a bold grille design, slim LED headlamps along the bonnet line, and a light bar across the rear with L-shaped LED taillamps. The VISION IN also has the Skoda lettering across the boot lid.





Skoda had already teased the VISION IN's interior in a previous sketch, which showed a large touchscreen display for the free-floating infotainment system, probably a 9.2-inch unit same as the Euro-spec Kamiq. The carmaker had also stated that the concept car comes with a digital instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel. The orange accents in the interior can now be said to match the exterior sketches of the VISION IN concept.

In terms of engines, the VISION IN-based SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (115PS/200Nm). It is likely to be offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. While there will be no diesel, a CNG option is on the cards.





While the VISION IN concept will debut at the Auto Expo in February, the production model is due to arrive in India in the first half of 2021. Skoda's compact SUV would take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.







