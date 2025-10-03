  • Menu
2025 Mahindra Thar Launch | Price & Features

2025 Mahindra Thar Launch | Price & Features
2025 Mahindra Thar Launch | Price & Features

Highlights

Check 2025 Mahindra Thar price, features, colours, and 4x4 specs in India.

Mahindra has launched the 2025 Thar starting at ₹9.99 lakh. The SUV keeps its tough look and adds new features.

New Look

  • Dual-tone front bumper and body-coloured grille
  • Rear washer wiper and reversing camera
  • New colours: Battleship Grey, Tango Red, and more

Inside the Car

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • New steering wheel and console
  • Rear AC vents and easier window switches

Engine and Drive

  • Petrol: 2.0L, 150 hp
  • Diesel: 2.2L, 130 hp
  • 4x4 system with 2H, 4H, 4L
  • Ground clearance: 226 mm
