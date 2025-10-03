Live
2025 Mahindra Thar Launch | Price & Features
Highlights
Check 2025 Mahindra Thar price, features, colours, and 4x4 specs in India.
Mahindra has launched the 2025 Thar starting at ₹9.99 lakh. The SUV keeps its tough look and adds new features.
New Look
- Dual-tone front bumper and body-coloured grille
- Rear washer wiper and reversing camera
- New colours: Battleship Grey, Tango Red, and more
Inside the Car
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- New steering wheel and console
- Rear AC vents and easier window switches
Engine and Drive
- Petrol: 2.0L, 150 hp
- Diesel: 2.2L, 130 hp
- 4x4 system with 2H, 4H, 4L
- Ground clearance: 226 mm
