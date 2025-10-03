2025 Mahindra Thar Launch | Price & Features

Mahindra has launched the 2025 Thar starting at ₹9.99 lakh. The SUV keeps its tough look and adds new features.

New Look

Dual-tone front bumper and body-coloured grille

Rear washer wiper and reversing camera

New colours: Battleship Grey, Tango Red, and more

Inside the Car

10.25-inch touchscreen

New steering wheel and console

Rear AC vents and easier window switches

Engine and Drive