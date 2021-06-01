2nd batch of New Suzuki Hayabusa Booking likely to start in the month of July

The Suzuki Motorcycle, India is bracing to bring in a 2nd batch of the bike to the nation, to appease left over demand for the iconic 2021 Hayabusa. As per the new car and bike report, the company would begin selling its 2nd batch of the new Suzuki Hayabusa in the nation either in the month of July or August.



The new Suzuki Hayabusa was launched on 26th April having a price tag of nearing to 16.4 lakh(ex-showroom, Delhi). Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) had imported nearing to 101 units of the new Haybusa in the nation.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is propelled by nearing to 1304 cc engine, it generates about maximum power output of 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. There is a slight reduction in the performance when compared to the older model; the new bike's power figure is actually reduced by nearing to 10 bhp and 5 Nm.

Suzuki has made up, that reduced power through lighter engine block and tweaked ECU, which makes the new Hayabusa faster than before. Suzuki has made claims that the bike is capable of achieving a top speed of nearing to 299 km/hr.