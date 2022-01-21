All New 2022 Skoda Slavia Commenced in India Ahead of its Official Launch

The Skoda Auto India, is all set to launch its all-new premium mid-size sedan, Skoda Slavia, in the nation. Ahead of its official launch, the production of the new 2022 Skoda Slavia has begun at the Volkswagen Group's Chakan plant in Pune, Maharastra. The Skoda Slavia, is the 2nd product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group's new India 2.0 project. Pre-bookings for the same has already began and it would be launched very soon.



The new Skoda Slavia looks striking and it is considerably the bigger when compared to Skoda Rapid, the model it replaces. Moreover, it tends to share its underpinnings as well as mechanical with the Kushaq. While talking about the powertrain options, the Skoda Slavia is offered having 2 engine options. The first one is a 1.0 litre TSI motor, which develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to 6 speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter AT. It also receives a very powerful 1.5 litre TSI engine.

This motor can churn out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired having 6 speed manual gearbox and a 7 speed DSG, upon launch, the Skoda Slavia having its 1.5 litre TSI mill, it would be the most powerful sedan in its class. The new Skoda Slavia launch is expected in the month of March this year. The pre-bookings for the same are underway, for token amount nearing to Rs. 11,000, it would rival likes the Honda city, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Chirstian Cahn von Seelen, stated, 4 years ago, we made a pledge of renewed commitment towards India by announcing India 2.0 project. Its success truly highlights the great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have completed the 1st chapter by successfully launching the 2 SUV's. Today, with the production roll out of Skoda Slavia, we are igniting the next stage of India 2.0 product campaign.

He further added, the Slavia is a strong testament of our intent as well as capability in the Indian market. The Slavia would not only offer a boost to the premium sedan segment, but it would also showcase Skoda Auto's expertise, pedigree as well as legacy having sedans in terms of design, packaging, dynamics, technology and value. In times, where interest for crossovers as well as SUV's are high. The Slavia is a measure of Skoda Auto's confidence, that it is product and not the category or body shape that would drive customer's demand, added Zac Hollis, who is the Brand Director for Skoda Auto India.