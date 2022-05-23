All New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Spied during an TVC Shoot

Maruti Suzuki company after introducing numerous new products in the Indian markets, now the brand is presently working to get all new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which would only be known as Brezza in the future. This is the 1st time, the new Brezza has been spotted without any camouflage and reveals all the design details.



Maruti Suzuki more likely to evolve the design of its cars through the times. The new Vitara Brezza would also receive a slew of changes which makes it look updated and also fresh in the market.

When it comes to its spy pictures, the new Brezza would be available having newly designed chrome grille and headlamp units, which are much sleeker than earlier. The new Sub-4m compact SUV also receives updated bumpers. The new bumper as well as headlamp unit sure would add a fresh look to the car.

We would also get to see that the new car receiving newly designed alloy wheels. These are most aggressively looking alloy wheels; we have seen with any of the Maruti cars to date. The rear receives slim wraparound tail lamps, like earlier, the dual tone paint job would be available as standard having, he higher-end variant.

The cabin of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, has got long list of changes, it would be ditching the present interior layout, which is turning out to be too long in the tooth. The new layout would have bits like a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, which is larger than the present Smartplay Studio system and it would run on an all-new operating system with a new display modes.

When it comes to the instrument console it would not be a full-TFT unit but it would be available with TFT screen for the MID. Other features which are confirmed include single-zone automatic climate control, Push start-stop button, e-SIM based connected car features, wireless charger, paddle shifters for the automatic transmission variants and a single-pane sunroof, which is first for a Maruti Suzuki Vehicle.

Petrol only Engine options

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to retain the platform and the 1.5 litre four cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. With the present mild-hybrid setup, the engine tends to produce 105 bhp of maximum power and 138 Nm of maximum torque. Maruti Suzuki is expected to tweak this engine having higher power as well as torque outputs and efficiency figures to hold a candle in the front of the more powerful turbo-petrol engine options available in its direct rivals.