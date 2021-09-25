Are you planning to buy Car this Dewali: Check 5 Cars launching this festive season

The festive season 2021 is about to begin, usually, the Indian car industry would try to attract customers by launching new vehicles, be it two wheeler or four wheeler. Almost all major brands including Maruti, Tata and Mahindra have something to offer, this Diwali.



Here is the list of cars, which is expected to be launched this festive season

2022 Maruti Celerio: India's largest carmaker is likely to make an announcement about its launch of the new-gen Celerio very soon in India. The car has been seen testing on the Indian roads numerous times in the past; it is likely to go on sale this festive season. It would feature a completely revamped exterior design along with varied new features. Under the hood, we can expect to view a 1.2 litre petrol engine, alongside a CNG option too.

Tata Punch: The Safari Maker has already made a revelation of its new vehicle, Punch; it is a micro-SUV in the Indian market. It is going to be an all-new product, through which the Tata would be aiming to steal sales from the cars such as the Maruti ignis as well as Mahindra KUV100. Expect the prices of the new Punch to roll out in the next few weeks.

MG Astor: The Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos rival from MG Motor India is almost on the verge of going on sale in the nation. The carmaker has already rolled out all the information about the new Astor,

New-gen Force Gurkha: The rival to the Mahindra thar would be launched in the Indian Market on 27th September. Force has already rolled out all the details of the new car, which comes along with colossal updates for 2021.

Toyota Belta: The above vehicle is rebatched version of the Maruti Ciaz, the Toyota Belta is rumoured to come out a direct replacement to the slow-selling Yaris sedan in the nation. Though there exists no official confirmation for the same, the car is stated to be launched later this year.