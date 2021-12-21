Audi Opens 11th Pre-owned Outlet in Nashik

In 2021, the German luxury Carmaker, Audi, focus was majorly on gaining the bigger market share of preowned car business. Presently, the brand has opened its eleventh pre-owned showroom Audi Approved: plus, in Nashik. This new pre-owned showroom has been spread over an area of nearing to 5800 sq.ft. In addition to this, the company can display about 8 cars on the showroom floor. This state-of-the-art showroom would be now able to cater to the increasing demand for high quality pre-owned luxury car in cities such as Nashik and nearby areas. Additionally, Audi has also opened a new showroom in West Delhi and pre-owned showroom Audi approved plus in Bhubaneshwar and Ludhiana.



Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, stated "Nashik is an important city and it has been generating steady demand for pre-owned luxury cars as more and more people seek an upgraded driving experience. The inauguration of this new facility is aligned with our plan in order to tap into the growing demand the region offers. This one is, 11th pre-owned car facility as well as I am happy to share, that we would very soon expand many more cities.

Meanwhile, Mr Amit Jain (Audi Nashik Jubilant Motorworks) stated, our relationship with the Audi brand has been solid and we are happy to take it ahead with the new Audi approved plus showroom. We look forward to meeting the demand and also offering customers the best possible luxury experience.

Audi India has begun the local production of their Q7 SUV at the SAVWIPL plan In Aurangabad. The Audi Q7 would be available having 2 engine options which include 2.0 litre TFSI petrol engine as well as 3.0 liter TFSI petrol engine. While the former is much capable of producing about 250 hp as well as 370 Nm of torque, the latter does produce about 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Additionally, the transmission duties on both variants are handled by and 8 speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the Audi's Quattro all wheel drive system would be standard.

With regards to design as well as exterior features, the Q7 demonstrates Audi's present design language. Also, it tends to bear a large octagon-shaped single frame having 6 upright slats to offer a bold as well as aerodynamic look to the SUV. When it comes to the restyled rear receives a striking new chrome strip, which help create a visual connection between the flat rear lights as well as horizontal body line. Additionally, the designers also tend to manage to achieve a clear view having flat surfaces, which span the entire width of the car, especially in the license plate region.