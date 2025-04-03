Bajaj Chetak Leads India’s EV Market with Record March Sales

Bajaj Auto has achieved a major milestone with its Chetak electric scooter emerging as India's top-selling e-scooter, recording a sales high of 34,863 units in March 2025. The surge highlights a growing consumer shift toward electric mobility and solidifies Bajaj Auto’s competitive stance in the EV segment.

Chetak’s March 2025 sales figure marks the highest monthly sales recorded by Bajaj Auto, with an average daily sale of over 1,124 units. The company also posted record-breaking yearly sales, exceeding 230,761 units for the fiscal year, reflecting a 116 per cent growth compared to 106,624 units in the previous financial year.

Market share expansion further reinforced Bajaj Auto’s dominance. The company now commands 20 per cent of the electric two-wheeler segment in FY2025, nearly doubling its 11 per cent share from the previous year. A significant factor in this growth was the December 2024 launch of the Chetak 35 Series, which received strong consumer acceptance.

TVS secured the second spot in India’s electric two-wheeler market, delivering 30,453 units in March 2025. The company’s total sales for FY2025 stood at 237,551 units, a 30 per cent year-over-year increase from 183,189 units in FY2024. TVS holds a 21 per cent market share, with the iQube continuing to gain traction among consumers.

Ola Electric, which had been the segment leader for three years, recorded 23,430 unit sales in March 2025, capturing 18 per cent of the market. The company reclaimed the third position after briefly slipping to fourth in February.

Ather Energy registered sales of 15,446 units in March 2025, ranking fourth with a 12 per cent market share. For FY2025, total sales reached 130,913 units, reflecting a 20 per cent year-over-year growth. However, Ather’s market share slightly declined to 11.40 per cent from 11.50 per cent in FY2024. October 2024 remains Ather’s highest-selling month with 16,233 units sold.

Hero MotoCorp delivered its highest monthly retail sales of 7,977 units in FY2025, surpassing previous highs recorded in October (7,350 units) and November 2024 (7,344 units). The company closed the fiscal year with total sales of 48,668 units, marking an impressive 175 per cent increase from 17,720 units in FY2024.