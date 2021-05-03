Bajaj Filed Application for Trademark of Two New Names Fluor & Fluir-Electric motorcycle?

The Bajaj Auto is making plans to expand its product line-up in the nation. The company is presently selling a wide range of IC engines equipped motorcycles, including the Pulsar range, Chetak and others. Recently the homegrown, two-wheeler has trademarked two new names, they Fluor and Fluir.

The new names sound very similar and they might preview the brand's upcoming two-wheeler. It is very early to comment on the new product. The application filed for trademark reveals that new names have been reserved for land vehicles, two wheelers, motorcycles, automobiles, scooters, three-wheelers, EVs etc.

The new names very well could be used for an electric 2-wheeler, probably it could be used for an electric motorcycle. The FlUIR is a Spanish word, it refers to flow (of a stream), however, details about the same are yet to revealed.

Bajaj Auto might not use the names for the Conventional IC engine Motorcycles, as the brand already has got five sub-brands, which sells multiple new motorcycles. It is expected that Bajaj would be only introducing new models under these brands.

Bajaj Auto is all set and ready with a new Pulsar range, which has been scheduled to be launched by the end of 2021. The company would be introducing the new Pulsar 250 motorcycle, which would rival against Yamaha FZ25 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250. The new Pulsar range would comprise of new pulsar 150 and the Pulsar 180.