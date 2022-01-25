Benda Sports bike: Know everything about this bike

Sametime previous year, Benda teased around 3 new bikes, the LFS-700, VTCm-300 and VTR-300 Turbo. In the overseas market, the above brand has been largely unknown. Since then, this business has been able to establish a specific European dealer network and was able to launch 2 of the 3 motorcycles listed earlier.

The company's business has now been able to shift its emphasis towards the new VTR-300 Turbo sports bike, which was initially announced in the month of January 2021 with its cruiser brother and the 700cc flat tracker, all of these have been publicly revealed. Official patent photos of the VTR-300 Turbo have been released on the internet ahead of its launch later this year.

The leaked patent images do reveal the 1st look at the design of the new entry-level superbike. Benda, unlike other Chinese automakers, who tend to openly copy designs relating to well-known international models, they have made an honest attempt to create something which is very unique, the reason being, it was designed keeping in mind for the European markets.